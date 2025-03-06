Lindbrook Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Lindbrook Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,364 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 784.3% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJR stock opened at $108.65 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $101.85 and a 1 year high of $128.61. The firm has a market cap of $82.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.29.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

