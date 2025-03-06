Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Price Target Raised to GBX 6,000

Intertek Group (LON:ITRK – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 5,800 ($74.76) to GBX 6,000 ($77.34) in a research note released on Wednesday,London Stock Exchange reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital raised shares of Intertek Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 5,400 ($69.61) to GBX 5,500 ($70.89) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intertek Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,675 ($73.15).

Intertek Group Stock Performance

ITRK traded down GBX 25 ($0.32) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 5,225 ($67.35). 1,528,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,115,839. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.83. The firm has a market cap of £8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.63. Intertek Group has a twelve month low of GBX 4,394 ($56.64) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,575 ($71.86). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5,017.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4,890.34.

Intertek Group (LON:ITRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX 242.60 ($3.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Intertek Group had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intertek Group will post 263.7305699 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intertek is a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide.

Our network of more than 1,000 laboratories and offices in more than 100 countries, delivers innovative and bespoke Assurance, Testing, Inspection and Certification solutions for our customers’ operations and supply chains.

Intertek is a purpose-led company to Bring Quality, Safety and Sustainability to Life.

