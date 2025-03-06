Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) Chairman Sells $1,511,328.00 in Stock

Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR – Get Free Report) Chairman Peter Platzer sold 145,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total transaction of $1,511,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,694,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,591,577.66. This represents a 7.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Peter Platzer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 21st, Peter Platzer sold 51,346 shares of Spire Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $578,669.42.
Spire Global Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:SPIR traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.25. 184,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,979. The company has a market capitalization of $273.46 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 2.27. Spire Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.26 and a 52-week high of $21.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.41.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spire Global
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SPIR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on Spire Global from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Craig Hallum raised Spire Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Spire Global from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Spire Global from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spire Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.40.
Spire Global Company Profile
Spire Global, Inc provides subscription-based data, insights, predictive analytics, and related project-based services worldwide. The company offers satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; data, insights, and predictive analytics for highly accurate ship monitoring, real-time and near real-time vessel updates, port operations, ship safety and route optimization; and space-based data, AI-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics for accurate weather forecasting.
