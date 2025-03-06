Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) Chairman Sells $1,511,328.00 in Stock

Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR – Get Free Report) Chairman Peter Platzer sold 145,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total transaction of $1,511,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,694,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,591,577.66. This represents a 7.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Peter Platzer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 21st, Peter Platzer sold 51,346 shares of Spire Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $578,669.42.

Spire Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPIR traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.25. 184,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,979. The company has a market capitalization of $273.46 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 2.27. Spire Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.26 and a 52-week high of $21.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spire Global

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Spire Global by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 428,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,284,000 after purchasing an additional 148,803 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spire Global during the 4th quarter worth about $1,902,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spire Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,774,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Spire Global by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 242,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 76,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Spire Global by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,104,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,540,000 after purchasing an additional 64,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.97% of the company’s stock.

SPIR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on Spire Global from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Craig Hallum raised Spire Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Spire Global from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Spire Global from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spire Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

Spire Global Company Profile

Spire Global, Inc provides subscription-based data, insights, predictive analytics, and related project-based services worldwide. The company offers satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; data, insights, and predictive analytics for highly accurate ship monitoring, real-time and near real-time vessel updates, port operations, ship safety and route optimization; and space-based data, AI-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics for accurate weather forecasting.

