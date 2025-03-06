Ethos Financial Group LLC Invests $1.60 Million in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 31,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTEB. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Peterson Wealth Services bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $83,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $50.23 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.49. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.49 and a 12-month high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1317 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.