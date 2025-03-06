Ethos Financial Group LLC Invests $1.60 Million in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 31,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTEB. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Peterson Wealth Services bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $83,000.
Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $50.23 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.49. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.49 and a 12-month high of $51.17.
Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Corporate Crawl: Where Business Trips Turn Into Party Nights
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- CrowdStrike’s Growth Remains Strong—Buy While It’s Down
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Is Advanced Micro Devices Stock Slide Over?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.