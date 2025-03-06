Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LGT Group Foundation increased its stake in Enbridge by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 260,660 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth about $1,405,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Enbridge by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 938,013 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,800,000 after purchasing an additional 366,863 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,573 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Enbridge by 138.6% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,959 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Enbridge from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Enbridge Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE ENB opened at $42.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.85 and a fifty-two week high of $45.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.07. The stock has a market cap of $92.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.94.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. Enbridge had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.