DeepOnion (ONION) Price Hits $0.0119 on Top Exchanges

DeepOnion (ONION) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 6th. DeepOnion has a market cap of $471,630.99 and approximately $1.82 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0119 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.32 or 0.00055501 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00013502 BTC.

Zano (ZANO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00008024 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00004893 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001121 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000018 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $189,054.98 or 2.12729853 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000046 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About DeepOnion

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,998,294 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,642 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @thedeeponion and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

