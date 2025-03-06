Insider Selling: ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Insider Sells 9,704 Shares of Stock

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Free Report) insider Franklin Resources Inc sold 9,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $456,670.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Franklin Resources Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, Franklin Resources Inc sold 2,209 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $101,702.36.

On Tuesday, December 10th, Franklin Resources Inc sold 2,610 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total value of $123,792.30.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Price Performance

EMO traded down $1.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.55. The stock had a trading volume of 23,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,312. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.72. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a one year low of $36.71 and a one year high of $51.87.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. This is a boost from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous dividend of $0.33.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000.

About ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

