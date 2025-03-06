Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) Price Target Cut to C$13.50 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.08% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$15.25 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Shares of TSE:ET traded down C$0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$11.15. The stock had a trading volume of 22,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,526. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.38 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.35. Evertz Technologies has a 1 year low of C$11.00 and a 1 year high of C$15.39. The company has a market cap of C$854.03 million, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09.

In related news, Senior Officer Douglas Moore purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$12.16 per share, with a total value of C$48,640.00. Corporate insiders own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

Evertz Technologies Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution and distribution encoder, decoder, receiver, and processing products; and control panels, intelligent operations and controls, big data analytics, and network management systems, as well as orchestration, monitoring, and analytics solutions.

