TD Securities Lowers Linamar (TSE:LNR) Price Target to C$60.00

Linamar (TSE:LNR – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at TD Securities from C$66.00 to C$60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 17.83% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Linamar from C$75.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC lowered shares of Linamar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$82.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Linamar from C$74.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Get Linamar alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LNR

Linamar Stock Up 0.4 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of LNR traded up C$0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$50.92. 174,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,465. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.84. Linamar has a twelve month low of C$47.17 and a twelve month high of C$73.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$55.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$59.31. The stock has a market cap of C$3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.41.

In other Linamar news, insider Linamar Corporation purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$63.01 per share, with a total value of C$945,097.50. Also, Director Linda Hasenfratz acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$60.01 per share, with a total value of C$3,000,500.00. 33.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Linamar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces engineered products in Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and rest of North America. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment focuses on light metal casting, forging, machining, and assembly for electrified and powered vehicle markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Linamar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linamar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.