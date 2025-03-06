Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR) Given New C$34.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Strathcona Resources from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Strathcona Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Strathcona Resources from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Strathcona Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$35.50.

TSE:SCR traded up C$1.72 on Thursday, hitting C$26.39. The stock had a trading volume of 120,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,499. The stock has a market cap of C$5.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.06, a quick ratio of 11.09 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$28.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$28.95. Strathcona Resources has a 1 year low of C$22.75 and a 1 year high of C$37.69.

In other Strathcona Resources news, Director Connie De Ciancio acquired 3,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$28.77 per share, with a total value of C$96,609.66. Also, Senior Officer Pit Kim Chiu acquired 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$28.05 per share, with a total value of C$44,887.04. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 11,648 shares of company stock valued at $351,865. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Strathcona Resources Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas reserves in Canada. It operates through three segments: Cold Lake Thermal, Lloydminster Heavy Oil, and Montney. The Cold Lake Thermal segment includes three producing assets in the Cold Lake region of Northern Alberta; and Lindbergh, Orion, and Tucker.

