Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Has $641,000 Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 351.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,281 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 294.3% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 184.4% in the fourth quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $28.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.82 and a 200-day moving average of $28.12. The stock has a market cap of $68.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $25.18 and a 52-week high of $29.72.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

