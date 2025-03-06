AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Stock Price Up 0.5% After Analyst Upgrade

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.5% during trading on Thursday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $31.00 to $38.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. AST SpaceMobile traded as high as $35.49 and last traded at $33.96. 9,918,636 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 12,522,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.80.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on AST SpaceMobile from $40.20 to $47.90 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.98.
The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.02 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.53.
AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.
