Keybank National Association OH Sells 476 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Keybank National Association OH cut its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,922 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $3,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DHI. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 11.0% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 10.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 57,284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 2.4% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 117,316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,260,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $129.47 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $136.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.73. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $124.23 and a one year high of $199.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $40.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.76.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The construction company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.24. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 11.31%.

DHI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on D.R. Horton from $214.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on D.R. Horton from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.93.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

