Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD) Short Interest Up 30.3% in February

Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 824,100 shares, an increase of 30.3% from the January 31st total of 632,400 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 475,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on RSKD shares. DA Davidson raised shares of Riskified from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Riskified from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Riskified from $5.50 to $5.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Riskified from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Riskified from $4.75 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Riskified has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.84.

Get Riskified alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Riskified

Riskified Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE RSKD traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $5.11. 279,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,684. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $910.09 million, a P/E ratio of -25.52 and a beta of 1.38. Riskified has a fifty-two week low of $4.14 and a fifty-two week high of $6.64.

Riskified announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 13th that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Riskified

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in Riskified in the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Riskified by 107.7% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 67,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 35,096 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Riskified by 11.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,682,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,877,000 after acquiring an additional 573,596 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Riskified by 61.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 313,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 119,038 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Riskified by 76.0% during the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 6,734,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907,585 shares during the last quarter. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Riskified

(Get Free Report)

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Riskified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riskified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.