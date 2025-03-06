1,100 Shares in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Bought by Vision Financial Markets LLC

Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Realty Income by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 10,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 15,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 5,435 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $5,442,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Realty Income by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 128,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,839,000 after buying an additional 5,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Realty Income by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 63,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,414,000 after buying an additional 8,127 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of O stock opened at $58.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.89. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.65 and a fifty-two week high of $64.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.01). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a mar 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.268 dividend. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous mar 25 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 327.55%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on O. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Realty Income from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Realty Income from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Realty Income from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.04.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

