LPKF Laser & Electronics SE (OTCMKTS:LPKFF) Short Interest Up 29.4% in February

LPKF Laser & Electronics SE (OTCMKTS:LPKFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 29.4% from the January 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 22.0 days.
LPKF Laser & Electronics Stock Performance
Shares of LPKFF remained flat at $7.88 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.75. LPKF Laser & Electronics has a 12-month low of $7.88 and a 12-month high of $10.14.
LPKF Laser & Electronics Company Profile
