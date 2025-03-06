Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,191,600 shares, a growth of 29.9% from the January 31st total of 917,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 122.8 days.
Saputo Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SAPIF traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.66. The company had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,303. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.03. Saputo has a 1-year low of $15.67 and a 1-year high of $23.50.
Saputo Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Saputo
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Super Micro Computer Is Now NASDAQ Compliant—But Is It a Buy?
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Taiwan Semi’s $100 Billion Investment: Fate of the Chipmakers
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- 3 Stocks Primed for Compounding Wealth This Decade
Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.