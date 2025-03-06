Wanchain (WAN) Hits Market Capitalization of $23.94 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 6th. During the last week, Wanchain has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000136 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $23.94 million and $495,214.27 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.19 or 0.00023977 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00003552 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00006961 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00004865 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00001534 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,495,885 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

