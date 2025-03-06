MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLO) Short Interest Update

MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,950,000 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the January 31st total of 6,180,000 shares. Currently, 38.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 28,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MicroCloud Hologram

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOLO. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MicroCloud Hologram in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in MicroCloud Hologram by 1,488.2% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 174,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 163,641 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in MicroCloud Hologram by 336.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 422,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 325,785 shares during the period. Bravias Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in MicroCloud Hologram in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MicroCloud Hologram in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Institutional investors own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MicroCloud Hologram Stock Performance

NASDAQ HOLO traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,259,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,283,953. MicroCloud Hologram has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $171.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.51.

About MicroCloud Hologram

MicroCloud Hologram Inc provides holographic technology services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Holographic Solutions and Holographic Technology Service. Its services include holographic light detection and ranging (LiDAR) solutions based on holographic technology, holographic LiDAR point cloud algorithms architecture design, technical holographic imaging solutions, holographic LiDAR sensor chip design, and holographic vehicle intelligent vision technology to service customers that provide holographic advanced driver assistance systems.

