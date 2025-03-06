Wrapped Pulse Price Reaches $0.0000 (WPLS)

Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. Wrapped Pulse has a total market capitalization of $313.04 million and $9.25 million worth of Wrapped Pulse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Pulse token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped Pulse has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Pulse Profile

Wrapped Pulse’s total supply is 7,721,668,566,933 tokens.

Wrapped Pulse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the PulseChain platform. Wrapped Pulse has a current supply of 7,727,525,132,316.96321561. The last known price of Wrapped Pulse is 0.00004219 USD and is up 4.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 269 active market(s) with $10,630,537.06 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Pulse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Pulse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Pulse using one of the exchanges listed above.

