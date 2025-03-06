Wrapped CRO (WCRO) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $8.58 Million

Wrapped CRO (WCRO) traded 14.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. Wrapped CRO has a total market cap of $72.04 million and approximately $8.58 million worth of Wrapped CRO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wrapped CRO has traded up 19.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped CRO token can currently be bought for about $0.0888 or 0.00000100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped CRO alerts:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89,901.71 or 1.01159866 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89,208.35 or 1.00933429 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Wrapped CRO Profile

Wrapped CRO’s total supply is 811,338,752 tokens. The official website for Wrapped CRO is crypto.com. Wrapped CRO’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom.

Buying and Selling Wrapped CRO

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped CRO (WCRO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cronos platform. Wrapped CRO has a current supply of 882,944,340.75345173. The last known price of Wrapped CRO is 0.08480153 USD and is up 10.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 311 active market(s) with $2,581,945.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://crypto.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped CRO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped CRO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped CRO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped CRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped CRO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.