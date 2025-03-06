Short Interest in Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGF) Grows By 29.0%

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,644,800 shares, an increase of 29.0% from the January 31st total of 1,274,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Salvatore Ferragamo Price Performance

Shares of Salvatore Ferragamo stock remained flat at $8.08 on Thursday. Salvatore Ferragamo has a one year low of $6.40 and a one year high of $8.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.19 and a 200 day moving average of $7.46.

Get Salvatore Ferragamo alerts:

Salvatore Ferragamo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women in Italy, rest of Europe, North America, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and Central and South America. It offers men's and women's footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men's and women's leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, sportswear, and leisure wear, as well as outerwear, such as husky jackets, ponchos, and leather garments.

Receive News & Ratings for Salvatore Ferragamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salvatore Ferragamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.