Short Interest in Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGF) Grows By 29.0%

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,644,800 shares, an increase of 29.0% from the January 31st total of 1,274,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Salvatore Ferragamo Price Performance
Shares of Salvatore Ferragamo stock remained flat at $8.08 on Thursday. Salvatore Ferragamo has a one year low of $6.40 and a one year high of $8.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.19 and a 200 day moving average of $7.46.
Salvatore Ferragamo Company Profile
