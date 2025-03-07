Liberty Broadband Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NASDAQ:LBRDP)

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDP traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $24.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,992. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.41. Liberty Broadband has a 1 year low of $21.99 and a 1 year high of $26.88.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

