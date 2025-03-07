Liberty Broadband Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NASDAQ:LBRDP)

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.
Liberty Broadband Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDP traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $24.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,992. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.41. Liberty Broadband has a 1 year low of $21.99 and a 1 year high of $26.88.
Liberty Broadband Company Profile
