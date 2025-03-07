Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Stock Price Down 3% – Here’s What Happened

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) dropped 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $104.59 and last traded at $104.34. Approximately 4,940,326 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 14,914,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.54.

XOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Argus raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.00 and its 200-day moving average is $113.94.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.51%.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,570. This represents a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

