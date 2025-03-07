Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.63 EPS

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.82) by $2.63, Zacks reports.

Atara Biotherapeutics Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of ATRA traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.90. 33,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,656. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $20.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.71. The company has a market cap of $39.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Atara Biotherapeutics from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. TD Cowen raised Atara Biotherapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. RODMAN&RENSHAW cut shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.75.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc engages in the development of transformative therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

