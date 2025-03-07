Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) Shares Up 0.8% – What’s Next?

Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.18 and last traded at $29.86. Approximately 4,977,905 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 10,115,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NBIS. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Nebius Group in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Nebius Group Stock Up 4.4 %

About Nebius Group

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.10 and a beta of 2.47.

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

