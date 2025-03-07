Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Trading Down 5.5% – Time to Sell?

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.10 and last traded at $1.13. Approximately 884,125 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 1,004,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.

The firm has a market cap of $771.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wheels Up Experience

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Wheels Up Experience by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10,740 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 14,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 25,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

Wheels Up Experience Company Profile

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services in the United States and internationally. The company offers membership programs consisting of Connect that offers members variable dynamic pricing on a per trip basis and flexibility on their schedule; Core for private flyers; and UP for Business for small and medium enterprise, and large corporate customers for whom it is primary provider of private flights, as well as supplementary solution to their own aircraft operations.

