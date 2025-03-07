iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 505,502 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 192% from the previous session’s volume of 173,182 shares.The stock last traded at $31.65 and had previously closed at $31.50.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.89 and a 200-day moving average of $30.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Trading of iShares International Equity Factor ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 885.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 477.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

