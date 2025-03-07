e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Trading 7.2% Higher – Should You Buy?

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) shot up 7.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $67.29 and last traded at $69.06. 1,183,856 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 3,047,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on ELF shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price target (down previously from $158.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $167.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $174.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.94.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.28, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.47.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.35). e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 16.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELF. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

Featured Stories

