Victoria (LON:VCP) Stock Price Up 19.1% – Time to Buy?

Victoria PLC (LON:VCP – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 19.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 106 ($1.37) and last traded at GBX 106 ($1.37). 907,778 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 1,445,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 89 ($1.15).

Victoria Stock Up 19.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -4,210.81. The firm has a market capitalization of £121.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 111.97 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 104.06.

Get Victoria alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Victoria

In other Victoria news, insider Gavin Petken acquired 28,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 71 ($0.91) per share, with a total value of £19,984.37 ($25,753.05). Also, insider Philippe Hamers bought 200,000 shares of Victoria stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 40 ($0.52) per share, with a total value of £80,000 ($103,092.78). 35.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Victoria Company Profile

Established in 1895 and listed since 1963 and on AIM since 2013 (VCP.L), Victoria PLC, is an international manufacturer and distributor of innovative flooring products. The Company, which is headquartered in Worcester, UK, designs, manufactures and distributes a range of carpet, flooring underlay, ceramic tiles, LVT (luxury vinyl tile), artificial grass and flooring accessories.

Victoria has operations in the UK, Spain, Italy, Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany, Turkey, the USA, and Australia and employs approximately 6,750 people across 30 sites.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.