Netcapital Inc. (NASDAQ:NCPL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Netcapital Inc. (NASDAQ:NCPL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,600 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the January 31st total of 109,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 294,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 7.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Netcapital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NCPL traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.90. 94,732 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,859. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of -0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.05. Netcapital has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $22.85.

Netcapital (NASDAQ:NCPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 16th. The company reported ($2.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by ($0.94). Netcapital had a negative net margin of 562.71% and a negative return on equity of 25.03%.

About Netcapital

Netcapital Inc operates as a fintech company. It offers Netcapital.com, an SEC-registered funding portal that enables private companies to raise capital online, as well as allows investors to invest from anywhere in the world. The company also provides various services, including automated onboarding process and filing of required regulatory documents; compliance review; custom-built offering page on its portal website; third party transfer agent and custodial services; and rolling closes which provides access to liquidity before final close date of offerings, as well as assistance with annual fillings and direct access to team for ongoing support.

