National Bankshares Issues Pessimistic Forecast for NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) Stock Price

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research note issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 76.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Haywood Securities raised their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.75 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from C$14.50 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from C$10.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.28.

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on NXE

NexGen Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

Insider Activity at NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy stock traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$7.09. 1,112,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,742,291. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.17 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.49, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 8.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 1.76. NexGen Energy has a 52-week low of C$6.66 and a 52-week high of C$12.51.

In other news, Director Leigh Robert Curyer purchased 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$10.05 per share, with a total value of C$15,075,000.00. 7.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NexGen Energy Ltd is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. The company’s projects portfolio consists of ROOK I, Radio Property, and the IsoEnergy, at the Athabasca Basin. The Rook I property hosts the world-class Arrow Zone, the Bow discovery.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.