AMG National Trust Bank Sells 195 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

AMG National Trust Bank cut its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PNC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,870,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,435,000 after purchasing an additional 710,311 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 585,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,217,000 after purchasing an additional 274,186 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 129.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 447,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,768,000 after purchasing an additional 252,473 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $37,587,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 214.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 271,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,375,000 after purchasing an additional 185,210 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PNC shares. Compass Point lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.00.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.29, for a total value of $235,098.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 530,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,331,082.31. This trade represents a 0.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,420 shares of company stock valued at $2,421,788. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $179.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $194.20 and its 200 day moving average is $192.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.52 and a 1 year high of $216.26.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.51. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.55%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

