Chatham Capital Group Inc. Takes $421,000 Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 18,474 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. M&G PLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $1,007,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 18,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its position in AT&T by 3.7% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 76,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $303,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on T. DZ Bank upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. New Street Research upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on AT&T from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.74.

AT&T Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of T stock opened at $27.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $194.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.94 and a fifty-two week high of $27.97.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 74.50%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.