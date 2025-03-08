Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 948.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,794,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $899,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,337,295 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,487,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,029,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237,035 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $295,665,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,513,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,408,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 31,596.0% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 718,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,794,000 after purchasing an additional 716,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $190.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.44 billion, a PE ratio of 36.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $189.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.46. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $159.11 and a 12 month high of $220.38.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total value of $106,618.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,379.07. This trade represents a 4.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 6,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.62, for a total value of $1,234,955.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,353.92. This trade represents a 35.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 297,655 shares of company stock worth $59,841,304 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $199.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.20.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

