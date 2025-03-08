Destination Wealth Management Acquires 603 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Destination Wealth Management lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 21,084.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,491,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,984,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451,521 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,090,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,879,000 after purchasing an additional 354,184 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,936,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,809,000 after buying an additional 94,658 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,438,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,792,000 after buying an additional 98,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,082,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,069,000 after buying an additional 198,793 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $176.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.07. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $158.83 and a twelve month high of $188.16.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.