Gorilla Technology Group (NASDAQ:GRRR) Trading Down 12.9% – What’s Next?

Shares of Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRR – Get Free Report) traded down 12.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $38.68 and last traded at $36.49. 1,508,089 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 3,807,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.91.

Separately, Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Gorilla Technology Group from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.55.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Gorilla Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,389,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gorilla Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Gorilla Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Gorilla Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Gorilla Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth $903,000. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gorilla Technology Group Inc provides video intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT) security, and edge content management hardware, software, and services in the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through three segments: Video IoT, Security Convergence, and Other segments. It offers intelligent video analytics AI models for various verticals, such as behavioral analytics, people/face recognition, vehicle analysis, object recognition, and business intelligence that can scan video for patterns and distinguish specific items using AI algorithms and metadata.

