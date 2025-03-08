Lifeworks Advisors LLC Increases Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Lifeworks Advisors LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,583 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,841,103 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $284,708,000 after purchasing an additional 523,244 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,596 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $2,058,000. Burney Co. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 665.6% during the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 146,911 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $22,568,000 after buying an additional 127,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Bailey Securities LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $199.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Melius started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.32.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $161.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.62. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $149.43 and a one year high of $230.63. The firm has a market cap of $178.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 25.94%. As a group, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.82, for a total value of $523,308.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,374,385.96. This represents a 5.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 10,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.59, for a total transaction of $1,665,800.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,360,975.97. This represents a 23.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,045 shares of company stock worth $7,752,423 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

