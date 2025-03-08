AMF Tjanstepension AB Has $23.78 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

AMF Tjanstepension AB cut its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 196,852 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,920 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $23,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,151,636 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $353,040,000 after acquiring an additional 17,446 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. M&G PLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,355,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 1,521 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 13,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Philip Guido acquired 4,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,626.32. This trade represents a 16.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of AMD opened at $100.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $162.55 billion, a PE ratio of 101.32, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.28. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.89 and a 12 month high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. On average, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMD. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $129.00 price target (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Roth Capital set a $140.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Truist Financial set a $130.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Loop Capital began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus set a $160.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.83.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.