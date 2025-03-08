Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC reduced its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at $202,000. M&G PLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.4% in the third quarter. M&G PLC now owns 52,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at about $239,000. Consolidated Planning Corp grew its position in Texas Instruments by 44.9% during the third quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 1,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 18.6% during the third quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 2,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of TXN opened at $190.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $173.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.97. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $159.11 and a one year high of $220.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 4.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $189.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.46.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 104.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $199.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.72, for a total transaction of $19,663,840.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 409,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,930,522.08. This represents a 19.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total value of $106,618.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,379.07. The trade was a 4.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 297,655 shares of company stock worth $59,841,304 over the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

