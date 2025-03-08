Falcon Oil & Gas (CVE:FO) Stock Price Down 9.5% – Here’s What Happened

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (CVE:FO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 9.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. 118,113 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 156,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.10. The company has a market cap of C$77.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.70 and a beta of 0.51.

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa, and Hungary. The company holds 22.5% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

