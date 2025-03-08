Banco Santander S.A. Sells 207,717 Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Banco Santander S.A. reduced its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 806,405 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 207,717 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $13,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,493,000. Callan Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,320,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,464,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 163,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 19,729 shares during the period. Finally, DJE Kapital AG bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter valued at about $198,000. 27.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE DB opened at $24.16 on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $24.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.47 and a 200-day moving average of $17.81.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dividend

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.27). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 4.66%. Sell-side analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.5122 per share. This is a positive change from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s previous annual dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s payout ratio is presently 15.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DB

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Profile

(Free Report)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.