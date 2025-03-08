Blankinship & Foster LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Blankinship & Foster LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 111,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,778,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Blankinship & Foster LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG stock opened at $98.35 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $94.85 and a 1-year high of $102.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.42 and its 200 day moving average is $98.68. The company has a market cap of $123.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.24 and a beta of 0.20.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

