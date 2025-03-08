Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC Sells 7,700 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 38.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 177.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAS opened at $61.45 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $57.33 and a 52-week high of $71.78. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.79.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

