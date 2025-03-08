Callan Family Office LLC Acquires Shares of 4,406 Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Callan Family Office LLC bought a new position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,406 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Stryker by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,704 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 181,282 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $65,271,000 after buying an additional 52,291 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $353,394,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on SYK. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Stryker from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $442.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Stryker from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total value of $941,586.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,705,827.65. The trade was a 14.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total value of $78,993,998.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,642,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,567,498. This trade represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Price Performance

NYSE SYK opened at $379.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $382.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $372.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.73 billion, a PE ratio of 48.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.96. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $314.93 and a 12 month high of $406.19.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 13.25%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.30%.

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.