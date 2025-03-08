Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Buys 552 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 14,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. O Connor Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 29,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period.

VEA opened at $52.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $147.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.48. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $46.79 and a twelve month high of $53.40.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

