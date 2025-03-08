HM Payson & Co. Buys 648 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Channel Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 6,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $283.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $294.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $289.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $244.57 and a 12 month high of $303.39.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.