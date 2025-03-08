Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Stock Price Down 6.7% – Should You Sell?

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.87 and last traded at $11.32. 27,656,634 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 54,606,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.13.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Trading Down 0.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91 and a beta of -5.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.86.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1399 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

About Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Aire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $241,000.

