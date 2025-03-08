Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Stock Price Down 6.7% – Should You Sell?

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.87 and last traded at $11.32. 27,656,634 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 54,606,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.13.
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91 and a beta of -5.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.86.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1399 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.
