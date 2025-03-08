Analyzing Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) and Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ)

Volatility and Risk

Insight Select Income Fund has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oxford Square Capital has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Insight Select Income Fund and Oxford Square Capital”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insight Select Income Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Oxford Square Capital $9.96 million 19.15 $17.24 million $0.10 28.10

Oxford Square Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Insight Select Income Fund.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insight Select Income Fund N/A N/A N/A Oxford Square Capital -10.48% 18.58% 9.76%

Dividends

This table compares Insight Select Income Fund and Oxford Square Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Insight Select Income Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Oxford Square Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.9%. Oxford Square Capital pays out 420.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.3% of Insight Select Income Fund shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.4% of Oxford Square Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.8% of Insight Select Income Fund shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of Oxford Square Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Oxford Square Capital beats Insight Select Income Fund on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Insight Select Income Fund

Insight Select Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cutwater Asset Management Corp. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in short-term and long-term debt securities. The fund invests in the securities rated within the highest four grades by Moody's or Standard & Poor's, obligations of the U.S. Government, or obligations of banks. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the Lehman Brothers Aggregate Bond TR Index. The fund was formerly known as Cutwater Select Income Fund. Insight Select Income Fund was formed on October 13, 1971 and is domiciled in the United States.

About Oxford Square Capital

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans. The firm primarily invests in debt and/or equity securities of technology-related companies that operate in the computer software, Internet, information technology infrastructure and services, media, telecommunications and telecommunications equipment, semiconductors, hardware, technology-enabled services, semiconductor capital equipment, medical device technology, diversified technology, and networking systems sectors. It concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million. The firm invests between $5 million and $30 million per transaction. It seeks to exit its investments within 7 years. It serves as the investment adviser to TICC. Oxford Square Capital Corp., formerly known as TICC Capital Corp., was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

