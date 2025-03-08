Davis Selected Advisers Grows Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Davis Selected Advisers lifted its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 900.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,052 shares during the quarter. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in Lam Research were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in Lam Research by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 3,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 1.4% during the third quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 10,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,364,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 10.1% in the third quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Price Performance

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $79.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $68.87 and a 52 week high of $113.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.82.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 51.86%. Equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on LRCX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wolfe Research cut Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Lam Research from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 110,080 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $9,907,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,117,560. The trade was a 38.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

